Garden Club: Holiday door decorating contest

Entry forms for the Ridgefield Garden Club’s door decoration contest are available at the club’s website, ridgefieldgardenclub.com, and at the Ridgefield Town Hall.

Now in its third year after a long absence, the contest is open to townspeople and businesses.

Participants in the homeowner or business categories focus on use of natural materials and avoid use of invasive plants such as bittersweet and barberry. Judging points include scale, use of materials, originality and suitability.

Entries are limited to 50 homes and 40 businesses. All forms must be submitted no later than Dec. 1. Judging will be completed on Dec. 8-9, with winners announced in The Ridgefield Press on Dec. 15. Prizes for first, second and third place will be awarded in each category.

Begun in 1937, the contest was run by the conservation committee of the Ridgefield Garden Club with a view to making the town more festive in December. Decorators were encouraged to use natural plant materials such as fruits and vegetables, berries, seedpods, pinecones and boughs. The tradition continued annually until 1969 and was resurrected in 2014. The Ridgefield Garden Club has been in operation since 1914.

For more information contact club President Tamera Galvin at 203-894-9119.