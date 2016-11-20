Arturi and Hamilton are wed

Caitlin Clare Arturi and Nathaniel Dean Hamilton were married Aug. 20 at Blithewold Mansion in Bristol, R.I.

Arturi is the daughter of Phillip and Elizabeth Arturi of Ridgefield, and Hamilton is the son of Catherine Hamilton of Methuen, Mass., and Mark Hamilton of Damariscotta, Maine.

Arturi is a 2005 graduate of Ridgefield High School and Hamilton is a 2005 graduate of St. John’s Preparatory School in Danvers, Mass. They are both graduates of the University of New Hampshire.

Arturi’s uncle, Timothy Kane, officiated the evening wedding ceremony in a garden overlooking Narragansett Bay. Her sister Emily was the maid of honor and Hamilton’s brother Justin was the best man. Bridesmaids were Haley DiNunzio, Kelly Eagles, Sarah MacDonald, and Kristine Smith. Groomsmen were David Arturi, brother of the bride, Alex DiNunzio, Edward MacDonald, and Marc Smith.

They spent their honeymoon on a safari in Tanzania and live in Watertown, Mass. He is a channel software sales representative for BroadSoft and she is a senior associate scientist in neuroscience at Pfizer.