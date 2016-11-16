Guild of Artists’ Festive Home opens this weekend

The Ridgefield Guild of Artists’ 12th annual Festive Home opens this weekend and will run for the next five weeks before Christmas. A special preview party is planned for Friday evening, Nov. 18, from 6-8:30 p.m. Admission is $20 (payable at the door) and includes food, drinks, music and the first peek at the holiday emporium.

The annual fund-raiser continues Saturday, Nov. 19, through Friday, Dec. 23, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Area designers and member artists and volunteers are presenting a “Merry and Bright” event with art, holiday decorating ideas, hand-made and hand-selected décor and gift items. Visit rgoa.org or call 203-438-8863 for more information.