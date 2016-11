A “fashionista soiree” and grand re-opening at Audrey Road on Dec. 1 from 6 to 10 will benefit the Molly Ann Tango Memorial Foundation, with 10% of the proceeds donated to the local foundation dedicated to enriching the lives of children with special needs and their families.

There will be a DJ, cocktails and passed little bites, an informal fashion show, styling tips, free gift wrapping, raffles, and swag/goody bags.