Ridgefield property transfers: Nov. 1-3

Six houses, worth a total of $5,268,750, changed hands in deeds filed with Town Clerk Barbara Serfilippi between Nov. 1 and 3. The town received $13,172 in conveyance taxes on the transfers, which included:

350 West Lane: Albert H. Miyashita to PTD Properties of 27 King Lane, Nov. 1, $1,520,000.

104 Wilton Road East: Loren J. Hill of Mount Prospect, Ill., to Douglas C. Todd, Nov. 1, $1,162,750.

162 Wilton Road West: Estate of Jamie O. Shafer to Timothy M. Schafer of Trumbull, Nov. 1, $985,000.

60 Wilridge Road: Lisa M. Carpenter to Joe Brunos LLC of 6 Kendra Court, Nov. 2, $380,000.

141 Remington Road: Kevin Fitzpatrick to Charles Silverman of 120-18 Prospect Street, Nov. 2, $779,000.

5 Lafayette Avenue: Brandon P. Wilmot and Alexandra Broadus to Jesse and Stephanie Smith, Nov. 3, $442,000.