The Village Tavern set to open on Main Street Jan. 15

Ridgefield’s newest restaurant, The Village Tavern by Germano Minin, is set to open Jan. 15 in the former Dog and Pony location at 378 Main Street.

Bruno DiFabio, part owner of the business, confirmed the business’s opening to The Press Wednesday, Nov. 16.

“It’s going to be a modern American restaurant that offers a blend of new and old dishes that are inspired from cuisines around the world,” said DiFabio, a Ridgefield resident.

“Downtown Ridgefield is the heart of Americana, so we knew this concept would be a natural fit,” he said. “We look forward to bringing glory upon that space, which we think is by far the best and most beautiful location on Main Street.”

Minin, a 2014 winner on the Food Network reality TV series “Chopped” that DiFabio appears on as a judge, will be moving to Ridgefield with his family to open and run the restaurant.

“It’s going to be a chef-driven restaurant, and that means Germano will touch every plate that comes out of the kitchen,” said DiFabio, who will own the business with northern Italy native and Ridgefield resident Joe Chelednik

DiFabio, who owns 10 pizzerias around the country, including ReNapoli and Pinocchio pizzerias in Old Greenwich and Wilton, respectively, said the menu wouldn’t be pizza-themed but could include Italian dishes.

“There won’t be any pizza in this venture,” said DiFabio, a six-time world pizza champion and co-founder of the International School of Pizza.

The restaurant will include a private dining room that sits up to 35 people and will offer a diverse menu that ranges from fish and chips to pork chop gremolata.

“When you hear ‘Village Tavern,’ I know what you’re thinking, but it’s not going to be a local watering hole,” DiFabio said. “This is going to be a family-friendly restaurant that offers high-end food with a fair price tag so families can come in without breaking the bank.”