Record-breaking election: Absentees, same-day registration popular for 2016 voters

Absentee balloting and Election Day registration had the town clerk’s office and the registrars of voters historically busy last Tuesday, Election Day, as 14,617 Ridgefielders voted in seven contests, from probate to president.

Voter turnout, which was 80% of registered voters after all the ballots were counted, didn’t hit an all-time high, but the number of absentee ballots issued was a record.

Town Clerk Barbara Serfilippi said she had 2,180 absentee ballots, but only 1,943 were returned and counted.

Nonetheless, the record still stands, she told The Press Nov. 10.

“That is the record for absentee ballots in a presidential election,” Serfilippi said.

It wasn’t the only noticeable voting trend in Town Hall this election.

The registrars’ office had its hands full with residents seeking to cast Election Day registration ballots.

Hope Wise, the town’s Republican registrar, counted 223 such ballots Tuesday — 60 in District one, 81 in District two, 79 in District three, and three in District four (Ridgefield’s smallest voting district).

While total voter turnout was less than in previous elections, the Election Day numbers came in much higher than predicted.

“We were expecting more voters, actually,” Wise said of the general turnout. “But we had no idea we’d get 223 — who would think that?”

When asked if she thought the same-day registration would affect future elections, most specifically presidential ones, she said she hoped that registering online would continue to make things easier for residents going forward.

“I don’t want people making a career out of it,” she said. “It’s supposed to be a stopgap; it’s supposed to be for those who couldn’t register at any other time. …

“People can register anywhere — online, at the library, they can come to our office anytime before the election,” she said. “So we’re not expecting to have see that number again in 2020.”

Comparison

Ridgefield voters selected Hillary Clinton over Donald Trump, 7,907 to 5,678 — good for a total of 13,585 votes between the top two presidential candidates, not including candidates from the Green or Libertarian parties.

Compared to the past two presidential elections, the turnout fell short of 2008 when 14,266 Ridgefielders voted in the Obama-McCain race.

In 2012, Ridgefield cast 13,471 combined votes in the Obama-Romney contest.

“It wasn’t as high as 2008,” Wise said. “For the top two presidential candidates, or anywhere else for that matter.”

State Rep. John Frey won re-election over Democratic challenger Joe Dowdell, 8,435 votes to 4,991 votes — the widest margin of any of the six races Ridgefield residents voted in this year.

The total 13,346 ballots cast for that race were an increase from the 13,271 recorded in 2012, but still down from the 13,830 votes counted in 2008.