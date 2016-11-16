ROAR seeking board members

Ridgefield Operation for Animal Rescue is seeking additional individuals to join its board of directors.

ROAR, founded on the principle of providing animals in need with the same love, care and compassion shown to family pets, has placed almost 4,500 neglected and unwanted cats and dogs in homes in Ridgefield and surrounding towns since opening in 2005.

“Individuals with social media, webmaster and marketing experience would complement our current board and help us better fulfill our mission,” said Pam Rybarczyk, a longtime ROAR supporter.

Those interested in learning more about joining the ROAR board of directors may call Rybarczyk at 203-664-1235.

More information on ROAR, a 501(c)(3) charity, is available at roar-ridgefield.org