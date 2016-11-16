The Ridgefield Press

Holiday lights: A community project

By The Ridgefield Press on November 16, 2016

Ridgefield’s Main Street elves have been working overtime to get the LED light strands in good working condition for stringing in the downtown Ridgefield trees for the annual tree lighting Friday, Nov. 25, at 6.

Volunteers include Donna Mauro, Toni Riordan, Dave Palmer, Julianne Moore, Pat Venus, Matt Duncan, Katie Coelho, Kathy Graham, Toni Maiolo, Sabine Heym-Kloeckner, Mary Ellen Loncto, Joel Third, Tom Greene, and the staff from the Ridgefield Thrift Shop.

To donate, send a check to Holiday Trust Fund, 400 Main Street, Ridgefield 06877.

