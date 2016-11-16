The Ridgefield Visiting Nurse Association plans a grand opening of its new physical therapy and rehabilitation center, Rehab by RVNA, for Friday, Dec. 2, from noon to 1:30.

Rehab by RVNA offers services on an outpatient basis, including physical therapy, occupational therapy and speech, language and swallowing therapies, massage therapy, and Reiki, as well as wellness programs.

Those involved with the new center include Gigi Weiss, director of rehabilitation and physical therapy; Joanne Sullivan, physical therapist; Jeff Panepento, physical therapist; Casey Sarmiere, physical therapist; Jill Harmer, speech-language pathologist; and Margo Gross, occupational therapist.