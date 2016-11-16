Wednesday a big day for three Ridgefield girls teams

In what has already been a memorable season for Ridgefield High girls sports teams, Wednesday represents another chance for significant (even history-making) success.

Three RHS girls teams are involved in major state tournament contests today, with one competing for a title and two others looking to advance to championship games.

At Norwalk High School, the fourth-seeded RHS girls volleyball team meets top-seed Greenwich in the semifinals of the Class LL tournament tonight at 6 p.m.. The Tigers, who lost to Greenwich, 3-0, during the regular season, are trying to become the first girls volleyball team in program history to reach the state finals.

The Ridgefield-Greenwich winner meets either second-seed Amity or third-seed Stamford in the Class LL championship match on Saturday at East Haven High School (time TBA).

At Middletown High School, the third-seeded RHS girls soccer team takes on unbeaten second-seed Suffield in a Class LL semifinal that kicks off at 6:30. The winner faces either unbeaten top-seed Glastonbury or 13th-seed Wilton in the state finals this weekend (Nov. 18 or 19) at a site and time to be determined.

Ridgefield is searching for the first state title in program history. The Tigers lost to Glastonbury, 5-3, in last year’s Class LL title game and fell to Simsbury, 1-0, in the Class L finals back in 1992.

Coming off a first-ever conference championship, the RHS girls swimming team will look to make a run at the Class LL state championship in tonight’s swim finals, which begin at 6 p.m. at Southern Connecticut State University in New Haven.

The Tigers won the Class M title in 1989 and the Class L title in 2004 but have never finished first in Class LL. Ridgefield was a distant second to perennial state champ Greenwich at last year’s Class LL meet.