The Ridgefield Press

Wednesday a big day for three Ridgefield girls teams

By Tim Murphy on November 16, 2016 in FCIAC, High School Sports, Sports · 0 Comments

In what has already been a memorable season for Ridgefield High girls sports teams, Wednesday represents another chance for significant (even history-making) success.

Three RHS girls teams are involved in major state tournament contests today, with one competing for a title and two others looking to advance to championship games.

At Norwalk High School, the fourth-seeded RHS girls volleyball team meets top-seed Greenwich in the semifinals of the Class LL tournament tonight at 6 p.m.. The Tigers, who lost to Greenwich, 3-0, during the regular season, are trying to become the first girls volleyball team in program history to reach the state finals.

The Ridgefield-Greenwich winner meets either second-seed Amity or third-seed Stamford in the Class LL championship match on Saturday at East Haven High School (time TBA).

At Middletown High School, the third-seeded RHS girls soccer team takes on unbeaten second-seed Suffield in a Class LL semifinal that kicks off at 6:30. The winner faces either unbeaten top-seed Glastonbury or 13th-seed Wilton in the state finals this weekend (Nov. 18 or 19) at a site and time to be determined.

Ridgefield is searching for the first state title in program history. The Tigers lost to Glastonbury, 5-3, in last year’s Class LL title game and fell to Simsbury, 1-0, in the Class L finals back in 1992.

Coming off a first-ever conference championship, the RHS girls swimming team will look to make a run at the Class LL state championship in tonight’s swim finals, which begin at 6 p.m. at Southern Connecticut State University in New Haven.

The Tigers won the Class M title in 1989 and the Class L title in 2004 but have never finished first in Class LL. Ridgefield was a distant second to perennial state champ Greenwich at last year’s Class LL meet.

No related posts.

Previous Post Searching for ArcAdiA and the Legacy of Edward Fuller Bigelow Next Post Freshman helps raise $132,000 for veterans
About author
Tim Murphy

Tim Murphy


By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

The Ridgefield Press

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. The Ridgefield Press, 16 Bailey Avenue, Ridgefield, CT 06877

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress