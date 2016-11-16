Letter: Therapist favors Start School Later

To the Editor:

I was pleased to see your recent coverage of the Start School Later initiative. The evidence that later start times result in better outcomes is well documented, so I’ll focus here on my own experience, having had two children in Ridgefield schools and worked with many more through my practice as a family therapist here.

The pressure on our kids to perform is intense. We live in a community with high educational standards, high-achieving parents with high expectations of their kids, and increasingly intense competition for college admission and well-paying jobs. In order to stand out, our kids need to excel not only in academics but in their extracurricular activities as well.

In my practice I see this pressure translate into high levels of anxiety and, not infrequently, diagnosable mental health problems. These include substance abuse, cutting, eating disorders, extreme risk-taking, depression, suicidal ideation, and other forms of self-harm. Pre-teens and teens, who naturally tend to lack a long history of successful life experiences and have a limited perspective beyond their peer group, are particularly vulnerable.

So where do later start times come in? For many of our kids in this pressure cooker, what gets lost is sleep. Their workload and teen circadian rhythms dictate later bedtimes so, when schools start early, they often are trying to cope with too little sleep. And we know that it’s much harder to deal with stress and anxiety when we are tired.

The arguments for later start times are compelling, while the arguments against seem trivial when held up against the mental health of our kids. Why can’t bus schedules begin later and the order of buses be reversed? Why can’t sports events and extracurricular activities start and end later? It’s being done elsewhere successfully. Why not here?

Doug Barile