Freshman helps raise $132,000 for veterans

A Ridgefield High School student is doing his part to get disabled military veterans vans that are specifically equipped and modified to accommodate their needs.

Nery Leal, a freshman at RHS, helped raise more than $132,000 at a fund-raising event at the war memorial in Danbury last month.

The Ridgefield resident was able to participate in the fund raising through Help Our Military Heroes, a non-profit organization started by two mothers from Danbury with the goal of providing specifically outfitted vans for military veterans injured in action.

Leal was recognized at the town’s Veterans Day ceremony at the community center Nov. 11.

Since its inception in 2009, the organization has raised more than $2 million and has provided more than 70 specifically equipped vans free of charge for veterans.

For more information, email President Laurie Hollander at [email protected]