Letter: Residential zone wrong for drug rehab plan

To the Editor:

My family moved to Ridgefield three years ago and we cannot think of a better place to raise a family. We have three young children, ages 9, 6, and 3 who attend schools right here in Ridgefield.

I write today because the town is considering the approval of a proposal to change the residential zoning status of Sunset Hall on Old West Mountain Road to a commercial status to accommodate a drug rehabilitation facility.

We, the residents, have not been informed about any studies on the impact to traffic on an already busy street, septic requirements, significant devaluation of property values, proximity to the Ridgefield Academy, and the increase in well water consumption; but my concern is much more personal in nature and difficult to quantify. What is being considered is not a secluded or private parcel of land. My children, from their backyard playground, will be privy to the many sights and sounds that come along with operating such a facility.

This proposal is in direct conflict with the character of any residential neighborhood, but exponentially more so for a family oriented neighborhood due to the nature of the proposed business. I understand that the proposal is not for a “lock-down facility”; how can we guarantee the safety and positive upbringing of our children in the family environment for which Ridgefield is so well known? How do I explain to my children that while using the playground in their very own backyard they should be wary of the strangers and other individuals they will see?

This issue speaks to sanctity of home and family. This family neighborhood was zoned residential for reasons that are still valid today. I urge the town to find a different site for the proposed facility and let our neighborhood remain that: a neighborhood.

Jared and Kimberly Kurtz