Bruckenthal honored with firehouse plaque

On Veterans Day, Ridgefield novelist Katy Regnery donated some of the proceeds from one of her novels to the Ridgefield Fire Department in honor of a past member who was killed in action in Iraq.

Nate Bruckenthal was a volunteer member here in the late 1990s. He entered the Coast Guard and was killed in April 2004 while defending his shipmates and an oil platform in the Gulf.

“He had never been recognized here at the fire department,” Chief Kevin Tappe said. “When it was brought to my attention by Mrs. Regnery, we thought that something should be done.”

Regnery had a plaque made which will be mounted in the department’s lobby.

She also donated $1,800 to the fire department. The donation will be used to help refurbish or replace the sidewalk flags on Main Street.