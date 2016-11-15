Police to receive grant money for K-9 program

The Ridgefield Police Department is among area police departments set to receive money for police K-9s from a $600,000 grant from the estate of Kenneth and Ann Gleszer of Danbury.

Longtime Danbury residents, Ann and Kenneth Gleszer were both World War II veterans, according to their obituaries.

Ann, who died in 2011, flew planes as a Women’s Army Service Pilot and received the Congressional Gold Medal in 2009, honoring her WASP service.

Kenneth, who died in February, was a radio communication officer on Liberty ships and later worked in the metals industry, where he held several patents.

Sgt. James Antonelli, K-9 unit supervisor in the Danbury Police Department, is coordinating the awards for the Gleszer estate.

“In their will they left a lot of money to police service dog, guide dogs and therapy dogs,” Antonelli said. “What they wanted to do was increase the numbers of police dogs in the area. Awards will be made to 10 police departments and the Connecticut Police Work Dog Association, which trains dogs.”

The following police departments will also be receiving funds from the Gleszer estate:

Danbury Police Department

Connecticut Police Work Dog Association

Connecticut State Police

Brookfield Police Department

New Milford Police Department

Newtown Police Department

Bethel Police Department

Monroe Police Department

Stratford Police Department

Easton Police Department

A grant award ceremony will be held at the Danbury Police Department headquarters Wednesday, Nov. 16 to recognize the private donation.

“I think it’s fantastic,” Antonelli said.