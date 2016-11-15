Planners schedule Nov. 29 public hearing for Sunset Hall application

Those looking to voice an opinion about the application for a drug rehabilitation facility at 162 Old West Mountain Road will have to wait two more weeks.

That was the result of the Planning and Zoning Commission meeting Tuesday night at the Town Hall Annex, which drew a large crowd of residents hoping to make public comment and voice their displeasure of the Sunset Hall project.

The commission received the application and scheduled to host a public hearing Tuesday, Nov. 29.

A petition to stop the town from approving the proposed facility has received 197 signatures since Monday night and received more than 60 comments.

“Drug treatment centers are a public health need; they are as necessary as urgent care centers and emergency departments. However, is the location in the middle of a residential street the right location?” wrote Lisa Lanspery of the West Mountain Estates Homeowners Association in the petition.

“Are you concerned about your family’s safety, plummeting property values, noise and traffic, and unpleasant behavior on the street, all of which can reduce the quality of our lives?Research as reported in Realtor Magazine has shown that home values within one-eighth mile of a residential treatment center is associated with an 8 percent reduction in home prices when measured against comparable homes that are farther away.”

Other questions the petition poses are: Will this facility increase crime? Will it burden our emergency services? Will it decrease your property values? Will it have an impact on the community atmosphere?

“If you believe the answer is yes to any of these questions, then you need to sign this petition,” said Lanspery.