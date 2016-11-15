Craft fair welcomes gourmet food vendors

Are you searching for luscious, handmade gifts of chocolate, creamy fudge, savory cookies or candy-covered apples for the coming holidays? Do you have hard-to-please relatives who would love to receive a gift of homemade jams, flavored maple syrups, or locally-made honey?

Look no further than the 46th Annual Craft Fair coming to East Ridge Middle School Saturday, Nov. 19 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., for a bountiful selection of gourmet-quality foods, suitable for your table or for gifting to friends, neighbors or your child’s teacher.

Sponsored by the Ridgefield Woman’s Club, this year’s event features a variety of food vendors, with many to be found in the school cafeteria. Come and browse their offerings while treating your senses to many delightful aromas and enjoying free samples.

Shop for delectable chocolates made by Linda Sparaco of Emelyn Sweets, a new vendor to the Craft Fair, who works in her commercial kitchen in Brookfield. Linda has been in business for 10 years, and her love of the “chocolate world” is evident in every box or tray of her handmade candies, carefully wrapped and ready for gifting. Her offerings also include chocolate-covered pretzels, salted marshmallows, caramels, lollipops and molded turkeys – sure to delight the children at your Thanksgiving dinner. Her product line runs from small boxes up to one pound baskets, and a large deluxe box of favorites.

Another new husband and wife team, Lyn and John Johnson, of Quiet Corner Fudge, will be selling creamy homemade fudge, which they produce in 20 different flavors. Customer favorites include Butterscotch Caramel, Sea Salt and Chocolate Peanut Butter. Their fudge is sold in individual four ounce sealed cups, as well as larger containers. They will also prepare special orders for parties or other events. For more than 10 years, they have been selling their artisanal fudge at farmers’ markets and arts and crafts shows, and appear regularly at the Coventry Farmer’s Market.

Donna Palmer, of Sweet Creations, returns to the Craft Fair after a successful debut last year. She will again offer several types of chocolate or taffy-covered apples, similar to those sold in her shop in Branford. Her specialties include large caramel-covered apples as well as those dipped in sweet milk chocolate or drizzled with rich dark chocolate — all make great gifts. Linda also makes chocolate drizzled popcorn and chocolate pretzels, among other items. Chocoholics will rejoice at these irresistible delights.

Are cookies on your “Must Have” list for the holidays? Take a look at Savor Fine Foods, Andre Kreft’s booth, and learn about his delightfully unusual and non-traditional cookies, flavored with natural ingredients from local suppliers. These cookies use cinnamon orange, coconut ginger, and lavender to achieve new flavors, while a popular cookie, the Krakatoa, is flavored with chocolate, cardamom, orange and black pepper. Andre, who turned from a career in the art world to baking cookies, says ”food is the art of all the senses.”

Patty Heyl of Sport Hill Honey Farm in Redding joins us, another new addition to the Craft Fair. She will sell her unprocessed fresh honey, direct from the farm, as well as beeswax candles and cold-processed soaps.Patty knows bees, and she brings passion and integrity to her role as a provider of a natural food, good for overall health.

For those who appreciate gourmet-quality jams, jellies, and sauces, we will again welcome Ron Pinto of Winding Drive foods, to this year’s Fair. Ron is a veteran of several Craft Fairs, and his popular products have long appealed to holiday shoppers. His product line includes flavors such as Black Cherry with Pinot Noir Jam, English Style Orange Marmalade, and Habanero Gold Jelly, along with prepared mixes to make Classic Scones or Southern Style Biscuits.

Another veteran, Mark Moss of East End Foodies, will also return with his selection of olive oils infused with flavors such as, Garlic, Rosemary, Sweet Basil or White Truffle, among others. He offers both white and dark balsamic vinegar, useful to lend a special flavor to salads or for sauces. For the cook in your life, these bottles make welcome gifts in any season.

Just in time for pancakes and French toast breakfasts at your house, bring home a bottle or two of flavored maple syrup made by Paul Ackert of Maple Craft Foods, a company with a mission: “to promote the use of pure maple syrup as a healthy, all-natural, unprocessed sweetener, while supporting the sustainable sugaring tradition.”

His specialty maple syrups include Bourbon Barrel Aged, Pumpkin Spiced and Apple Cinnamon varieties, sold locally at family–run farms and several stores, including Sur La Table. Paul is passionate about promoting good health through the use of all natural products.

With a selection of these specialty items in your cupboard, you’ll be ready for the holidays. Now, if only the kids at your house don’t eat all the treats before Santa comes down the chimney! Bon Appétit!

The 46th annual Craft Fair sponsored by the Ridgefield Woman’s Club will be held November 19th at East Ridge Middle School, from 10am – 4pm. Admission is $8.00 for adults, $7.00 for seniors, with children under 12 admitted free. Present the RWC coupon to save $1.00 on admission. Parking available at the school, Lunch and snacks available in the cafeteria. All proceeds to benefit local charities and scholarships.