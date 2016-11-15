ARTique 2016 Returns to St. Stephen’s

All are invited to the opening reception of ARTique 2016, a high-end art boutique at St. Stephen’s Church North Hall, 351 Main Street in Ridgefield, on Thursday, Nov. 17, 6:30-8:30 p.m. In addition to a first look at the one-of-a-kind handcrafted works in clay and other media, the evening includes refreshments and music. The show and sale continue Nov. 18-19, from 10-5. Admission is free.

ARTique features the work of more than 20 artists — members of Connecticut Clay Artists (CCA) and guest artists whose work has been juried into the show. CCA members will be showing pottery of all styles, including wheel thrown, slab built, sculptural, functional and decorative ware, including unique holiday décor items.

This year ARTique has invited representatives of two Ridgefield businesses to be among its guest artists. Lessley Burke, a master goldsmith and owner of Guilded Lynx, a jewelry teaching studio and gallery, will show her silver and gold jewelry and original student designs. Textile artist Morag Grassie, who owns Ally Bally Bee, a marketplace for local artisans, will display her purses and scarves as well as stocking-stuffer gift items from the store. Objects from other guest artists will include hand-blown glass, forged iron, turned wood, silks, terrariums and fiber art.

Credit cards are accepted. A portion of ARTique’s proceeds will benefit St. Stephen’s outreach programs for women.