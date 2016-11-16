O’Grady quickly takes office as new judge of probate

In a special election held Tuesday, Nov. 8, attorney Daniel O’Grady, of Bethel, was elected judge of the Northern Fairfield County Probate Court. He will serve the towns of Bethel, Newtown, Redding, and Ridgefield, succeeding the retired Judge Joseph Egan of Ridgefield.

The oath of office was administered by Senior Superior Court Judge George Thim on Wednesday, Nov. 9, in the probate courtroom located in the Bethel Municipal Center.

O’Grady said in an emailed statement that he is “humbled and gratified to have been chosen to serve as Regional Judge of Probate and [wishes] to thank the many citizens of Bethel, Newtown, Redding and Ridgefield who opened their doors to me during my campaign.”

He also thanked attorney Sharon Dornfeld, his challenger, for a well-run campaign.

O’Grady has previously served as the town of Bethel district judge for 20 years. He is also the current treasurer of the town of Bethel in his second term.

Public Service Seminars

O’Grady is available to address civic and other groups on various probate matters at no charge as a public service. If you are interested in having Judge O’Grady address your group, contact the chief clerk of the court at 203-794-8508.

Seminar topics may include:

Connecticut Estate Taxes

Conservatorships

Guardianships of Adults with Intellectual Disability

Probate and Connecticut Unclaimed Property

Living Trusts: Myths versus Reality

Real Estate and Probate

Administration of Decedent’s Estates in Connecticut

Legal Incapacity, Conservatorships and the Probate Court

Other topics are also available upon request.

Practical Probate

Practical Probate is a seminar series that O’Grady created. Covering a wide variety of topics, it is designed for non-attorneys. It was designed because, with 20 years on the bench, O’Grady has seen how confusion and misunderstanding of probate issues can adversely affect families and individuals who come to the Probate Court.

Using a simple, informal approach, O’Grady discusses topics that are of interest to many, such as living trusts, incapacity, real estate and probate, wills, guardianships, and Connecticut unclaimed property, to name just a few.

O’Grady is available to provide these seminars at no cost. If your group is interested in scheduling a seminar with the judge, please ask at the court counter.