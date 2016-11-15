The Ridgefield Press

The Drive: Empowering yourself after tradegy

By Kate Czaplinski on November 15, 2016 in HAN Live Slider, HAN Network · 0 Comments

On Tuesday, Nov. 15, Joe Matthews, an executive at Morgan Stanley and father of three, discusses a house fire that changed his life. He now works to help others be prepared and empowered. Watch this week’s show below:

Denise later offers her Mindful Minute of motivation and advice for the holidays.

