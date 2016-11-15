Founders Hall Wreath Festival: One-stop shop for holiday spirit

Holiday decorating, shopping, spirit and giving — accomplish it all in one stop at the Wreath Festival at Founders Hall on Nov. 19, 20 and 21, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Admission is free.

With over 100 extraordinary wreaths on display and for sale, the Wreath Festival offers both inspiration and decorations. Local designers have unleashed their creativity to fashion captivating wreaths that range from traditional to trendy to whimsical. Whether you want simple or sensational, you’ll create instant cheer with a seasonal wreath. New to this year’s festival are decorated garlands and swags that will make any banister or mantel merrier.

The Festival’s Holiday Boutique will be overflowing with irresistible gifts for all of your needs, including Christmas and Hanukkah, hostess and teacher gifts, and stocking stuffers. Boutique organizers have scoured the markets and design houses for elegant home décor, fashion-forward accessories and jewelry, extravagant fragrances and lotions, gourmet goods and more. The boutique will once again feature miniature trees made from freshly-cut boxwood boughs. These festival favorites look great on tabletops and make terrific hostess gifts. Your one-stop shopping experience will be enhanced by local musicians and dancers who will perform at the Festival throughout the weekend.

Occurring just one once every two years, the Wreath Festival is a much-anticipated Ridgefield tradition that benefits Founders Hall, a donor-supported education and recreation center for people age 60 and older.

Located at 193 Danbury Road, Founders Hall offers academic classes and speakers to engage the mind; fitness classes to exercise the body; art, hobby and craft classes to nurture the soul; and events and friendships to warm the hearts of over 3,600 members.

When you shop at the Wreath Festival, your purchases will fund a community that offers companionship and compassion; where members are celebrated and valued; where they can embrace a new chapter and pursue lifelong learning. To experience the true joy of the season, shop at the Founders Hall Wreath Festival & Holiday Boutique, sponsored by Ridgefield Crossings, Union Savings Bank and Joanne and John Patrick.

Founders Hall is located at 193 Danbury Road. Call 203-431-7000 for more information or visit www.founders-hall.org