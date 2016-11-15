Mark Fineberg at Shir Shalom Friday Nov. 18

On Friday, Nov. 18 at 7:30 p.m., the Spirited and Soulful Shabbat Series at Shir Shalom welcomes back Mark Fineberg.

Mark is a master musician, playing with Jersey Boys, Riverdance, Blues Brothers, Temptations, Donna Summer, and the Big Shot Tribute Billy Joel band. Mark has been playing his clarinet, flute and saxophone at services including the High Holydays at Shir Shalom.

The community is welcome to join this Spirited and Soulful Shabbat with this incredible musician. Refreshments following the worship service.

For more information contact Cantor Deborah Katchko-Gray [email protected] or call 203-438-6589.

Congregation Shir Shalom of Westchester and Fairfield Counties, is located at 46 Peaceable Street.