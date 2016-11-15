The Ridgefield Press

Mark Fineberg at Shir Shalom Friday Nov. 18

By The Ridgefield Press on November 15, 2016 in People, Religion · 0 Comments

On Friday, Nov. 18 at 7:30 p.m., the Spirited and Soulful Shabbat Series at Shir Shalom welcomes back Mark Fineberg.

Mark is a master musician, playing with Jersey Boys, Riverdance, Blues Brothers, Temptations, Donna Summer, and the Big Shot Tribute  Billy Joel band. Mark has been playing his clarinet, flute and saxophone at services including the High Holydays at Shir Shalom.

The community is welcome to join this Spirited and Soulful Shabbat with this incredible musician. Refreshments following the worship service.

Congregation Shir Shalom of Westchester and Fairfield Counties, is located at 46 Peaceable Street.

