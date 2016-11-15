Bridgeport Rescue Mission to provide turkeys and coats to needy neighbors

Bridgeport Rescue Mission is working closely this year with corporate partners and is preparing for their annual Great ThanksGiving Project to provide 15,000 winter coats and 3,000 turkeys and bags of Thanksgiving fixin’s to low-income and working-poor families in coastal Fairfield County. The Great ThanksGiving Project distribution will take place Nov. 16-22, from 12:30-3 p.m., at Webster Bank Arena, 600 Main Street, Bridgeport.

“With the help of volunteers and financial support from these companies we’ll provide a Thanksgiving meal for thousands of struggling families, and give low-income parents and their children coats to keep them warm all winter long — all of whom would go without this Thanksgiving were it not for compassionate folks in our community giving back” said Executive Director, Terry Wilcox. “We are grateful to Gold Sponsors: Affinion Group, GE Capital, Reed Exhibitions and Prime Line for coming alongside us to provide vital funding for our Great ThanksGiving Project and our programs and services throughout the year.”

There is a big job ahead and the Mission’s greatest food needs are: 12- to 15-pound frozen turkeys and gently used coats for men, women and children in all sizes, but especially large coats for men. Donations can be dropped off at the Mission’s Donation Center, 1069 Connecticut Avenue, Unit 2B, in Bridgeport, every Tuesday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. The Mission asks that all donations be made no later than Nov. 18.

“We are grateful for caring companies like Affinion Group, GE Capital, Reed Exhibitions and Prime Line and others who are committed to serving our community and ensuring that no need goes unmet this Thanksgiving,” said Wilcox.

For more information on the Great ThanksGiving Project or the Mission’s programs and services for homeless and hurting men, women and children, visit BridgeportRescueMission or contact Donna Romano at [email protected] or 203-333-4087, ext. 111.