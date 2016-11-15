Trump takeover: Ridgefield reacts to election results

Marty Heiser drove up the West Side Highway out of New York City in the wee hours of the morning of Nov. 9 and had to pinch himself as he entered Ridgefield with the sun rising.

Was this real? Did Donald Trump just become the next president of the United States?

“I woke up wondering if it was all a dream,” said Heiser, a Republican who serves on the town’s Board of Finance and spent 10-plus hours on election night at the New York Hilton in Midtown Manhattan where President-Elect Trump made his victory speech.

“It was a rollercoaster of emotions,” said Heiser, who took a photo with Vice President-elect Mike Pence before Trump came to the podium around 3 a.m. “People were hugging strangers in the crowd and, even in the middle of the celebration, I was asking people, ‘am I dreaming?’ I was in such disbelief we had just won, it was like the 1980 Olympic hockey team where we beat Russia against all odds.”

Heiser called last week’s results the “best case scenario” for the Republican party, as the GOP won U.S. Senate and U.S. house elections across the country.

“On one level, Donald Trump brought friction to the old establishment, but he brought millions of Democratic voters over to our party — they came over in waves and that’s because his pro-growth economic policies resonated with a lot of voters,” he said.

“The Republican party expanded significantly into traditionally Democratic areas — Ohio, Michigan, Wisconsin, Pennsylvania; the Rust Belt,” he said. “It goes to show that the common man still has the ability to make a change through the ballot box.”

Closer to home

Despite Trump’s victory nationally, his challenger — Democratic nominee and heavy favorite Hillary Clinton — carried Ridgefield, a traditionally Republican town that has now voted for the Democrat candidate twice in presidential elections since 1964.

The following official Election Day numbers for Ridgefield include absentee ballots and Election Day Registration (EDR) votes (* – indicates overall winner):

President: Hillary Clinton (D), 7,907; Donald Trump* (R), 5,678

111th District state representative: John Frey* (R), 8,435; Joe Dowdell (D), 4,991

138th District state representative: Michael Ferguson* (R), 363; Jeff Tomchik (D), 246

U.S. Senator: Richard Blumenthal* (D), 7,565; Dan Carter (R), 6,271

Representative in Congress: Jim Himes* (D), 7,354; John Shaban (R), 6,692

State Senator: Toni Boucher* (R), 8,538; Carolanne Curry (D), 5,371

Judge of Probate: Sharon Dornfeld (D), 7,202; Daniel O’Grady* (R), 6,631

Other presidential candidates Gary Johnson (Libertarian) and Jill Stein (Green) received 516 votes and 146 votes, respectively.

Looking over how Ridgefielders voted and the final regional results, Heiser noted that it was a big night for incumbents who “were handily re-elected.”

“Blumenthal and Himes won here and in other towns, but so did Toni Boucher,” he said.

“Hillary Clinton beat Donald Trump in 14 of the 17 towns in the 4th Congressional District, which was an interesting outcome,” said Heiser, who admitted he thought Hillary was going to win the presidency heading into Tuesday night.

“But I think the Republican party made great strides in the state senate and in the number of seats it has in the House of Representatives in Hartford and that bodes well for the future.

“There’s a strong opposition to the Democratic control in this state and I hope that that continues in future elections,” Heiser said.

Alex Karsanidi, chairman of the Ridgefield Republican Town Committee, also liked what he saw at the state level.

“We split the state senate, and that means there will be more respect and more bipartisan action taken,” he said. “We picked up seven seats in the house and that means we’ll have more influence which will lead to more productive discussion and more compromise.”

Democratic take

Tom Madden, the chairman of the Ridgefield Democratic Town Committee, said the results of the presidential election were surprising to a lot of people in the U.S. and to people around the world.

“A lot of pollsters, pundits, and politicians got it wrong, but a lot of people have come to expect that,” he wrote in this week’s Democratic View column (page 4). “The process takes a long time. A lot of things can go wrong, and a lot of them usually do.”

Madden said that the United States must now live with the results of this election.

“But we stay involved. We pay attention. We speak up. We tell our leaders what we think, and we hold them responsible for their choices and their actions,” he wrote.

Why did Hillary come up short though?

Madden believes that one reason seems to be that people sat out because they don’t like either of the two candidates.

“It’s true that some interesting and qualified candidates are eliminated before the rest of us get a chance to weigh in,” he said. “But it isn’t reasonable to ignore the selection process and then adopt a too-cool-for-school attitude and skip the election, too. And it isn’t reasonable to vote for a presidential candidate and to skip voting for (or even thinking about) candidates for other offices and then dropping out for four more years.”

‘The less ugly duckling’

Karsanidi had his own theory on the election and why Hillary had such strong support here in town.

“There were a lot of towns in Fairfield County that went Clinton and I think that’s because people felt that she was the less ugly duckling,” he said. “Neither candidate was overwhelmingly popular here in Connecticut. Nationally, things are different though and the majority of voters went along with how our town committee thought…

“I wouldn’t call him an underdog.”

Similar to Heiser, he said the media influenced a lot of people’s opinion on the candidates and that helped Clinton in Ridgefield.

“Lot of people’s reactions were more surface-level, based in generalities of what they heard about Trump on TV,” Karsanidi said.

“It was our opinion that Clinton had many more issues, but voters here didn’t see that.”

Of course, Trump wasn’t perfect either.

“He was the candidate with the least amount of negatives,” Karsanidi said.

The RTC chairman was at headquarters at Danbury Road until 2:30 a.m. before leaving to watch Trump’s acceptance speech from his home.

“We definitely were able to breathe a sigh of relief,” he said. “It was a long night for sure.”

When asked if Ridgefield would vote Republican at the next presidential election, Karsanidi said it was difficult to speculate.

“Four years is an eternity in presidential terms,” he said. “I don’t have a crystal ball, but if Trump’s programs are working and we’re seeing a booming economy, then I’d be shocked if Trump wouldn’t be re-elected. It’s very difficult to challenge someone if they’re doing well.”

Karsanidi stressed that the key for Republican success in Ridgefield is getting more of the unaffiliated voting population to “come off the sidelines.”

“Are we looking to improve our Republican enrollment here in town? Sure we are,” he added. “We’re down here in town and that unaffiliated sector is a really big group. We’re going to be looking to get people more involved and beginning new programming that reaches out to the community.”

Effect on Ridgefield?

Heiser, a Board of Finance member, said that he believes Trump’s strategy to lower taxes will cause the economy to improve nationally, as well as right here in town.

“A rising tide lifts all boats, so to speak,” Heiser said.

“In the last eight years, we haven’t come close to a 3% increase in our national GDP,” he said. “Hopefully we’ll have a growing economy soon.”

Heiser said he will gauge Ridgefield’s economic growth through its real estate market, which he called “a bellwether for the general economy.”

“What we’ve been seeing is $750,000 homes selling for a quarter [25%] less than the price tag they were purchased at, and that’s unsustainable,” he said. “We want houses that are purchased for $500,000 to sell for $600,000 or more. That’s what inspires people to spend money and that shows our economy has recovered.

“We’re not there yet, but I think we’re closer today than we were yesterday,” Heiser said.