Letter: Ridgefield teens should start school after 8:30 a.m.

November 15, 2016

To the Editor:

We would like to express our gratitude to the Board of Education for listening to the many voices of concerned parents, students, and local health care professionals on the issue of later school start time for teens. Dr. Lasky summed it up well in her letter last week, this will be hard and will take effort, but where better to channel our time and energy than in the physical and emotional health and well-being of our children?

Our neighbors in Greenwich and Wilton, as well as other schools across the country, have made the important decision to prioritize the health and well-being of their students by following the recommendations of the American Academy of Pediatrics, the AMA, the CDC, and other organizations to not start teen school time before 8:30 a.m. Ridgefield, we can do the same!

The science is clear. It is up to us to follow it and to make a positive and lasting impact on our teenagers, our future.

To sign the petition and show your support, please visit: http://bit.ly/2fVmEYj

Carin and Aaron Crook, RN

