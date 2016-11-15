The Ridgefield Press

Kick holiday stress away at ladies night event Nov. 30

By The Ridgefield Press on November 15, 2016

ladies-night-in-800px-1
Several local businesses are teaming up to put on a ladies night event called “Kick Holiday Stress” that will be held at Kickfit on Danbury Road Wednesday, Nov. 30 at 7 p.m.

The free event focused on pure fun and relaxation is sponsored by Susi Laura, Fairfield Naturopathic Health, Whip Blow Dry Bar + Salon and Kickfit. All attendees will get a goody bag, and the chance to participate in our raffle for great prizes from these local businesses. 

Kickfit expert Lyndsay Doyon will give a live demo of her martial arts moves and what you can expect in a Kickfit class. 

Susi Laura will offer complimentary chair massages. 

Fairfield Naturopathic Health will be helping you with tips to relieve holiday stress.

A Whip makeup artist will be on hand with holiday styling tips for the holidays.

And Lulu Lemon will make a surprise appearance. 

Bubbly, wine and light bites will be served.

RSVP at [email protected] or call 203.403.3382. 

