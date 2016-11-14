Girls soccer: Jasminski leads Ridgefield romp into state semis

Now that was impressive.

With Katie Jasminski scoring four goals, the Ridgefield High girls soccer team stormed into the Class LL state semifinals by routing sixth-seed South Windsor, 6-1, in a quarterfinal game Monday at Tiger Hollow.

Third-seed Ridgefield (20-2) will next play unbeaten second-seed Suffield (19-0) on Wednesday at a site and time to be determined. The winner meets either top-seed (and reigning Class LL champion) Glastonbury or 13th-seed Wilton in the finals this weekend.

Jasminski opened the scoring against South Windsor with a goal in the sixth minute on an assist from Kathryn Barlow. Jasminski then made it 2-0 when she headed home Grace Franklin’s free kick in the 13th minute.

Ridgefield extended its lead to 3-0 as Alexandra Damron scored right before the end of the first half. Erika Linke assisted on Damron’s goal.

Jasminski’s third goal added to Ridgefield’s advantage less than nine minutes into the second half, and her fourth goal gave the hosts a 5-0 lead. Damron had assists on both of those goals.

South Windsor avoided a shutout when Samantha Carls scored with under 13 minutes to play. But Ridgefield restored its five-goal margin on Megan Klosowski’s goal (assisted by Emma Jacobson) a few minutes later.

“Tonight was our last home game for the season, and, for the seniors, our last home game ever, which definitely inspired everyone and was the main reason I was able to have the game I did,” said Jasminski. “We wanted to remain undefeated at home and continue on in the tournament.”

Notes: Jasminski and Molly Nethercott were also credited with assists for the Tigers.

Ridgefield goalies Julia Middlebrook (four) and Julia Gerber (two) combined for six saves.

The Tigers took 24 shots, 16 of which were on goal.

Suffield defeated 10th-seed Newington, 4-0, in another quarterfinal contest yesterday.

Press Sports Reporter Chris Sacchi contributed reporting to this story.