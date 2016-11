Richard Parga died on Saturday, Nov. 12, after undergoing a heart transplant operation. He was 65. He lived in Westbury, N.Y. and was retired from New York Power Authority.

He is survived by his wife Julie and three children, Adrienne Rodriguez (Alfredo), Jason (Megan) and Brian; his grandchildren, Alicia and Alex; stepdaughters Jessie and Deanna Forin, his father, Manuel, and sister Annmarie (Ken) of Ridgefield.