CTPlaces Coalition to hold regional advocacy forums

Nonprofit groups representing Connecticut’s heritage, preservation, library, and humanities organizations are preparing to work with a newly elected Connecticut General Assembly, which convenes Jan. 4, 2017. To set the stage, The #CTPlaces Coalition has scheduled seven regional advocacy forums across the state in November and December. The Fairfield Public Library will host a forum from 10-11:30 a.m. next Monday, Nov. 21.

The forums will preview the upcoming session and brief organizations about the potential impact of the state’s budget challenges and other important issues. Information also will be shared about effective ways to interact with state lawmakers.

“The organizations cooperating as part of The #CTPlaces Coalition are dedicated to preserving and enhancing the state’s quality of life and economic competitiveness,” said Douglas Fisher, executive director of Connecticut Humanities, a coalition member. “These organizations represent Connecticut’s special places — museums, libraries, historic homes, and heritage sites — and when we come together with one voice, we are stronger.”

Other members of The #CTPlaces Coalition include: Connecticut Coordinating Committee for the Promotion of History, Connecticut Historical Society, Connecticut League of History Organizations, Connecticut Library Association, Connecticut Library Consortium, Connecticut State Library, and the Connecticut Trust for Historic Preservation.

The seven regional forums are scheduled as follows:

Fairfield County: Monday, Nov. 21, 10-11:30 a.m., Fairfield Public Library

Northeast Connecticut: Monday, Nov. 21, 3-4:30 p.m., Windham Textile Museum

Greater New Haven: Thursday, Dec. 1, 3-4:30 p.m., Hamden Public Library

Western Connecticut: Monday, Dec. 5, 10-11:30 a.m., Silas Bronson Library, Waterbury

Southeast Connecticut: Wednesday, Dec. 7, 9:30-11 a.m., Groton Public Library

Greater Hartford: Monday, Dec. 12, 3-4:30 p.m., Connecticut Historical Society, Hartford

Northwest Connecticut: Wednesday, Dec. 14, 10-11:30 a.m., Litchfield Historical Society

Individuals or groups may register for a forum by visiting CTPlaces.org.