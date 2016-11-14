The Ridgefield Press

U.S. election, abundant crude oil — lower gas prices at pump

By HAN Network on November 14, 2016 in Community, News, Regional · 0 Comments

Motorists are seeing dropping gas prices at the pump which some industry experts believe is the result of the recent U.S. election and abundant crude oil supplies.

Over the last week, average gas prices on the state and national levels have declined several pennies.

  • In Connecticut, today’s average gas price of $2.32 is down $.02 cents compared to last week and down $.01 cent compared to last month.
  • Nationally, average prices of $2.17 are down a nickel compared to last week; and down $.08 cents compared to last month.

Industry experts believe the Trump administration will relax existing energy policies including stringent permitting process requirements in the gas and oil industries. They also believe the new administration will focus on output, rather than pursuing a global low-carbon energy plan. On the other hand, abundant supplies of crude oil in the global marketplace has prompted pump prices to drop for 10 consecutive days. Crude oil is averaging between $42 and $44 a barrel today.

AAA’s weekly survey of prices in the Nutmeg State’s four regional areas as follows:

  • Greater Bridgeport/Stamford $2.42
  • New Haven/Meriden $2.29
  • Greater Hartford $2.29
  • New London/Norwich $2.31
  • Statewide average $2.32

Today, Missouri and Oklahoma are the two states with the lowest average gas prices both at $1.88 a gallon. Hawaii continues to lead the pack with highest prices in the nation at $2.90, followed by California at $2.76.

AAA Northeast is a not-for-profit auto club with 62 offices in Rhode Island, Massachusetts, Connecticut and New Jersey providing more than 6 million local AAA members with travel, insurance, finance, and auto-related services

GasPump

Related posts:

  1. Connecticut gas prices continue to drop
  2. Connecticut, national gas prices creep upward
  3. CT, national gas prices continue to accelerate
  4. Hurricane Matthew has prompted statewide and national gas prices to rise

Tags: , , , , , , , ,

Previous Post Watch undefeated Darien and New Canaan in the Turkey Bowl live on HAN Network Next Post Prohibition Tree Party kicks off Ann’s Place Annual Festival of Trees Thursday
About author
HAN Network

HAN Network


By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

The Ridgefield Press

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. The Ridgefield Press, 16 Bailey Avenue, Ridgefield, CT 06877

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress