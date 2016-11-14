Prohibition Tree Party kicks off Ann’s Place Annual Festival of Trees Thursday

The curtain rises on the Ann’s Place cancer benefit, The 14th Annual Festival of Trees, on Thursday, Nov. 17 with a Prohibition Tree Party at the Matrix Banquet & Conference Center in Danbury. Special evening entertainment to celebrate Ann’s Place 25th anniversary will be Sweet Megg & The Wayfarers, a Brooklyn-based 1920’s vintage hot jazz band. Press reviews credit the band for creating vintage ambiance with a mellow vibe and a passionate dedication to the style of early American Jazz.

Even before the band starts to play on opening night, Festival party guests will welcome Bob Richter, a PBS Market Warriors design star, antiques expert, and author of A Very Vintage Christmas. Bob will meet and greet and autograph copies of his beautiful and gift-able holiday book. The Festival Leadership Board advises guests to arrive at 6:30 pm so as not to miss any part of this magical evening. In keeping with Thursday’s “bathtub gin” prohibition era theme, Waterworks is donating a Savoy claw foot tub as an auction gift.

Full details of the four-day cancer support fundraiser for Ann’s Place, as well as tickets to the Prohibition Tree Party and other events are available online at www.AnnsPlaceFestivalOfTrees.org. Other weekend events include Friday Seniors Day, followed by the Taps & Trees Craft Beer Tasting dinner. Family-friendly events on Saturdayand Sunday include Robotics and LEGO® competition, Character Teas and a Polar Express Pajama Party. All weekend 100+ holiday trees will be displayed and raffled off, along with over 90 top raffle prizes, hourly entertainment and great gift buying in Quilts/Handmade, Market Place and Holiday Lane vendors.

Ann’s Place is a non-profit community-based organization that offers counseling, support groups, wellness activities, referrals to community resources and educational programs, all at no charge to people living with cancer, as well as programs for their loved ones. Call 203-790-6568 for more information.