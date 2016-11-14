Vote: HAN-FCIAC Athlete of the Week 9

Sponsored By Runner’s Roost of Darien
The HAN Network’s sports editors and broadcasters have nominated nine male and female students for the HAN-FCIAC Athletes of Week 9 of the 2016 fall sports season— sponsored by Runner’s Roost in Darien. Check out the nominees and vote for your male and female picks below.
The week 8 winner’s were announced on HAN’s Coffee Break on Monday: Matthew Restrepo Trumbull soccer, and Katie Jasminski Ridegfield soccer.
The week 9 winners (voting will be open until Monday at 11:59 am) will be announced on a special Nutmeg Sports live from Darien on Monday, November 21st and 2 pm on HAN.Network.
HAN-FCIAC Male Athlete of the Week Nominees
Drew Fowler, Ridgefield Football
Fowler helped lead the Tigers to a 30-21 victory over the Greenwich Cardinals, which put Ridgefield on the brink of clinching a berth in the Class LL playoffs. The senior quarterback completed 18-of-32 passes for 270 yards and ran five times for another 42 yards. He scored on a 15-yard run and hooked up with receiver Chris Longo for a 20-yard TD which sealed the win in the fourth quarter.
David Mollenthiel, Danbury Soccer
Mollenthiel, the Hatters’ goalkeeper, collected eight saves as Danbury defeated Trumbull, 4-2, and advanced to the CIAC Class LL semifinals on Saturday. A junior, Mollenthiel made several huge stops, including two sliding saves in the final two minutes of the first half, keeping the Hatters ahead.
Markesse Woods, Trumbull Football
Woods accounted for three touchdowns in the Eagles’ 48-16 victory over Norwalk High. He turned a pass completion into a 57-yard score in the first quarter, ran for a 35-yard touchdown in the second stanza, and found the end zone on a 60-yard run in the final period.
Krishtjan Frrokaj, Norwalk Football
Frrokaj accounted for all of the Bears’ points in a 48-16 loss to Trumbull High. He opened the scoring with a 1-yard run and gave Norwalk a 13-6 lead with a 10-yard touchdown pass and a conversion kick. His 37-yard field goal made for a 17-13 halftime lead.
HAN-FCIAC Female Athlete of the Week Nominees
Katie Kushner, New Canaan Diving
Kushner claimed the CIAC Class L diving championship with a winning score of 447.30 Wednesday at Bulkeley High School. Kushner, who had finished second in the FCIAC a week earlier, won the state title by eight points over Daniel Hand’s Noelle Bergere.
Elizabeth Middlebrooks, Ridgefield Volleyball
Middlebrooks put down 32 kills and had 13 service points to lead the Tigers to a five-set win over the Brien McMahon Senators in an all-FCIAC showdown in the CIAC Class LL quarterfinals on Saturday. Ridgefield, which won by scores of 17-25, 25-20, 25-16, 23-25, 15-8, will face top-seeded Greenwich in the semifinals.
Ally Dejana, Wilton Soccer
The sophomore Dejana scored both Wilton goals, including the game-winner in the second overtime period, to give the Wilton girls soccer team a 2-1 overtime victory over Enfield last Friday night in the second round of the Class LL state tournament.
Avery Rice, Trumbull Soccer
The freshman keeper made a handful of dazzling saves to lead the Eagles’ to a 3-0 road win over Darien High in the first round of the Class LL state tournament. Rice’s signature save came in the 14th minute, when she adjusted to a slow floating shot and used her left hand to knock it away before it could settle in the upper right corner of the net.
