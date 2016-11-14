Memorial service for Beatrice Shilstone

The Ridgefield Press

By The Ridgefield Press on November 14, 2016

Beatrice Nickoll Shilstone

A memorial service celebrating the life of Beatrice Shilstone is being held on Sunday, Nov. 27, from 1 to 3 at New Pond Farm in Redding. She was a resident of West Redding for almost 60 years and a teacher at Stadley Rough Elementary School in Danbury for more than 20 years. She was also a founder and longtime board member of Danbury Children First which is merging with Families Network of Western CT. Her survivors include a son, Jonathan Shilstone of Ridgefield.

To RSVP or for more information, contact [email protected].

Memorial contributions may be made to: Families Network of Western CT, 5 Library Place. Danbury, 06810.

