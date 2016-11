Ridgefield Music and Arts Center (RMAC) is hosting an event, Night of Words, a showcase celebrating the power of words, at St. Andrew’s church on Friday, Nov. 18, at 7.

Several high school students have signed up to share original poetry, original songs, prepared monologues, and comedy routines for the coffeehouse-style event.

Doors open at 7 and the event begins at 7:30. The church is located at 6 Ivy Hill Road and admission is $5.

For more information, visit rmacct.org