Ridgefield girls volleyball team heads to state semis

The Ridgefield High girls volleyball team is finally headed to the final four.

The fourth-seeded Tigers advanced to the semifinals of the Class LL state tournament with a 3-2 win over fifth-seed Brien McMahon in a quarterfinal match Saturday at Ridgefield High. Ridgefield had lost in the quarterfinals the past two seasons.

Ridgefield will now face top-seed Greenwich in the semifinals this Wednesday (Nov. 16) at a site and time to be determined. Greenwich defeated the Tigers, 3-0, during the regular season.

Ridgefield’s five-set victory over McMahon came by scores of 17-25, 25-20, 25-16, 23-25, and 15-8.

“The team had a great attitude,” said Ridgefield head coach Lidania Cibere. “We knew McMahon was going to be tough and we worked together to pull off a great win.”

The Tigers got major contributions from several players. Elizabeth Middlebrook had 32 kills, 13 service points (four aces) and five digs; Katie Linekin contributed 53 assists and 10 digs; and Caroline Curnal recorded a triple-double with 19 kills, 15 service points and 14 digs.

Valerie Johnson added five service points and nine digs, while defensive specialist Nicole Nielsen had seven service points and 12 digs and Alicia Hill supplied four kills and six service points.

Middle hitter Hannah McNeece had three kills and a team-high four blocks, three of which came in the fifth set.

Notes: Greenwich swept ninth-seed Glastonbury, 3-0, in another Class LL quarterfinal on Saturday.

The winner of the Ridgefield-Greenwich semifinal will meet either second-seed Amity or third-seed Stamford in the state finals next Saturday (time TBA) at East Haven High School. Stamford defeated Ridgefield, 3-0, in the FCIAC semifinals before beating McMahon, 3-2, in the conference finals.

Press Sports Reporter Jimmy Green contributed reporting to this story.