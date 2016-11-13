Robert “Bob” Berger, 83, of Canton, died peacefully at home on Sunday, November 6, 2016. He was born July 8, 1933 in Poughkeepsie, NY to Godfrey and Elizabeth (Howard) Berger. He was raised in Avon, graduated from Canton High School and received a Business Degree from the University of Connecticut.

After serving in the United States Airforce, he was employed with H.O. Penn Machinery Co, Inc. for 33 years. In 1988, he started his own construction equipment business, RB Equip Inc., which he ran until his retirement.

He is survived by his loving wife of 62 years, Joyce (Hodges) ; his son Dana Berger and his wife Kathleen of Coventry; a grandson, Godfrey Berger and Casandra Lindsay of Ellington; a grandson, Walter Berger of Stafford Springs and a great grandson, Julius Berger of Ellington. He was predeceased by his sister, Shirley Fox of Abingdon, VA.

Bob enjoyed his family, work and yard. He was hardworking and cheerful, always willing to help anyone in need. He will be missed by all his life touched. Bob loved his UCONN Huskies, attending hundreds of basketball and football games.

Services will be private. Bob’s family would like to express their deepest thanks to the following people for the compassionate care provided over the past several months: his sisters-in-law, Nancy Rice and Barbara Bardwell; Nina and Agnes; the staff of the Farmington Valley VNA; Dr. Thomas Rockland and the staff at Apple Rehab in Avon.

The family encourages memorial contributions in memory of Bob, be made to a charity of ones choice. The Vincent Funeral Home of Canton is caring for the arrangements.