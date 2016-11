Frank D. Amendola, Sr., 95, of Ridgefield, husband of the late Madeline (Gordon) Amendola, died on Saturday, Nov. 12.

Funeral services will take place on Wednesday, Nov. 16, at 11 a.m. in the Kane Funeral Home, 25 Catoonah St., Ridgefield.

Interment will follow in Fairlawn Cemetery, Ridgefield. The family will receive friends in the Kane Funeral Home on Tuesday, Nov. 15, from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.