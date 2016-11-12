Girls soccer: Ridgefield moves on to state quarterfinals

Second-half goals from Grace Franklin and Alyssa Bonanno gave the Ridgefield High girls soccer team a 2-0 triumph over Trumbull in the second round of the Class LL state tournament Friday at Tiger Hollow.

Ridgefield (19-2), the third seed, will now host sixth-seed South Windsor in the quarterfinals on Monday at 4 at Tiger Hollow. South Windsor blanked 11th-seed Middletown, 2-0, in another second-round contest on Friday.

The win over 19th-seed Trumbull was Ridgefield’s third victory over the Golden Eagles this season. Ridgefield previously beat Trumbull during the regular season and in the conference quarterfinals.

Following a scoreless opening half, the Tigers went ahead in the 50th minute when Franklin scored on a free kick from the right side, sending the ball over the Trumbull keeper and into the upper left corner of the net.

Bonanno added an insurance goal with just under 11 minutes to play, converting the rebound of a shot from Katie Jasminski.

“[Trumbull] came out with intensity and played well,” said Ridgefield head coach Iain Golding. “Despite the result, I felt like we could have played much better, and the next game I expect us to do just that.”

Notes: Ridgefield goalie Julia Middlebrook made two saves for the shutout.

The Tigers had a 7-2 edge in shots on goal and took eight corners to one for Trumbull, which ended the season with a 9-8-2 record.

Molly Nethercott, Claire Middlebrook, Kathryn Barlow and Anna Landler led the defensive effort for Ridgefield.

The winner of the Ridgefield-South Windsor quarterfinal will play either second-seed Suffield or 10th-seed Newington in the Class LL semifinals next Wednesday (Nov. 16) at a site and time to be determined.

Press Sports Reporter Chris Sacchi contributed reporting to this story.