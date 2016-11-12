Ridgefield tops Greenwich, moves closer to state berth

By virtue of its 30-21 showdown victory over Greenwich at home Friday night, the Ridgefield High football team all but secured a spot in the state playoffs.
With the victory, the Tigers (7-2) moved up two places, from eighth to sixth, in the Class LL point rankings. The top-eight teams in each class advance to the state playoffs, and Ridgefield will likely clinch a Class LL berth by beating Danbury (2-7) in the regular-season finale Nov. 23.
The Tigers began the night slightly behind Greenwich, which entered the contest ranked seventh in Class LL. But the loss dropped the Cardinals (6-3) to 12th in the playoff point rankings ahead of their final game against Staples (5-4).
“It’s hard to get away from how big this game was for everybody that was here,” said Ridgefield head coach Kevin Callahan. “It’s a great win for the seniors to finish up their careers here at Tiger Hollow.”
Ridgefield twice overcame deficits in Friday night’s contest. The Tigers trailed 14-7 before scoring 10 unanswered points to take a 17-14 halftime lead. After Greenwich went in front 21-17 on its first possession of the third quarter, Ridgefield responded with 13 straight points to go ahead 30-21 entering the final period. The Tigers’ defense then forced several turnovers to keep the Cardinals scoreless the rest of the way.
“It was actually good for us to get a chance to get a couple [turnovers] back. That was critical,” said Callahan. “There’s so many things you have to do to win against a team like this — one of them is to get a couple turnovers. Sometimes you have to get a little lucky, and we did.”
Ridgefield made an opening statement by driving 85 yards in 14 plays for a touchdown on the game’s first offensive series. Shane Palmer scored from one-yard out, and Petros Papadopoulos added the extra point for a quick 7-0 lead.
But Greenwich tied the game on its first possession, getting a 28-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Connor Langan to Henry Saleeby to even the score at 7-7.
The Cardinals then went ahead, 14-7, when Kevin Iobbi scored on a nine-yard run less than a minute into the second quarter.
Ridgefield turned the ball over (fumble, interception) on its next two possessions but got a pair of big defensive plays from linebackers to stop Greenwich. Patrick Lang’s tackle kept the Cardinals short of a first down on a fourth-and-two run play, and Noah Isaacson had a third-down sack to force a punt with 3:15 left in the half.
“They had a lot of blocking schemes that we hadn’t figured out,” said Lang about Greenwich’s ability to gain rushing yards in the first half. “It comes with time. I think we’re a really adaptable defense, so that’s going to be huge in the long run.”
A 45-yard pass from Drew Fowler to Palmer set up Fowler’s 15-yard touchdown run on a quarterback keeper, tying the score at 14-14. Sophomore defensive end Jackson Mitchell then sacked Langan on a fourth-and-three play, giving the Tigers the ball at the Greenwich 40 with 50 seconds remaining before halftime. Papadopoulos put Ridgefield ahead, 17-14, at the break by kicking a 42-yard field goal with five seconds to go.
Iobbi’s six-yard touchdown run regained the lead for Greenwich on the first possession of the third quarter, but Ridgefield answered with a one-yard touchdown run from Lang (following a 68-yard pass play from Fowler to Chris Longo) to move back ahead at 24-21.
After the Tigers stopped Greenwich short of a first down on a fake punt, Fowler connected with Longo across the middle for a 20-yard touchdown and a 30-21 lead.
“They had a great secondary, but we found a weak spot in the middle and kept nailing it,” said Longo. “We’ve had a great connection between our quarterback and wide receivers since sophomore year. It really worked out tonight.”
Longo’s TD was the end of the scoring. Thomas Formus blocked Greenwich’s 32-yard field goal attempt with 7:42 to play, and Tommy MacMannis picked off a Greenwich pass with 1:40 remaining.
“Good win. Every other one got us to this point, where we needed this one,” said Callahan. “We were up against a good team. We knew that. We didn’t think we were going to stroll in here.”
Notes: Fowler completed 18 of 32 passes for 270 yards and ran five times for 42 yards.
Palmer gained 122 yards on 26 carries, and Longo caught 10 passes for 169 yards.
Press Sports Reporter Rich Kaufman contributed reporting to this story.