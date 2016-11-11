HAN On Demand: Greenwich at Ridgefield football

The Greenwich Cardinals visit Tiger Hollow to take on the Ridgefield Tigers in the HAN-FCIAC Football Game of the Week. You can watch the game live at 7 p.m. (live pregame coverage begins at 5:15 p.m.) on Friday, Nov. 11, (or later on-demand) in the video players below. The game will also be simulcast live on Frontier Communications’ Vantage Sports Network (Chs. 600/1600).
Before the game begins, watch FCIAC Tailgate, HAN Network’s live pre-game show, at 5:15 p.m., with Frank Granito, Kate Czaplinski, Kevin Coleman and Dave Stewart. It’s Veterans Day, so along with players and coaches from the Tigers and Cardinals, we’ll be talking to a Ridgefield veteran. You can watch FCIAC Tailgate in the video player below:
Both the Cardinals and Tigers come into Friday night’s game with 6-2 records and their eyes on the Connecticut Class LL eight-team state football tournament. Greenwich is ranked No. 7 and Ridgefield is No. 8. The winner of this game can likely control their own playoff destiny — and the loser would need help to make the tournament, which begins on Tuesday, Nov. 29.
How to watch
The HAN Network live broadcast of the game can be seen on this page, at HAN.Network, on affiliate websites including FCIAC.net and on Frontier Communications' channels 600 and 1600.
It’s easy to watch HAN Network broadcasts on your smart televisions or with Apple TV and Google’s Chromecast.
