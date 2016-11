The Ridgefield Board of Realtors presents Turkey Wars, a friendly competition among the Main Street offices to collect money for the needy in Ridgefield and Redding.

The competition runs for two weeks, Nov. 10-17, and the money collected will be divided equally and go to the social services departments in both towns.

There will be one office winner and the prize is simple: “bragging rights,” said Lynne Boehm, director of the Ridgefield Board of Realtors.