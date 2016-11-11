Girls volleyball: Ridgefield rolls into state quarterfinals

Playing its first match in a week, the Ridgefield High girls volleyball team was anything but rusty Thursday evening.

The fourth-seeded Tigers swept 13th-seed Hamden, 3-0, in a Class LL state tournament second-round contest at Ridgefield High, winning by scores of 25-12, 25-12 and 25-17.

Ridgefield (19-3), which had a bye in the opening round, will now host conference rival Brien McMahon in the quarterfinals on Saturday at 2 p.m. The winner of that match advances to the Class LL semifinals next Wednesday (Nov. 16) against either top-seed Greenwich or ninth-seed Glastonbury at a site and time to be determined.

Caroline Curnal was a front-row force for the Tigers in the victory over Hamden. The junior outside hitter had 17 kills and three blocks to go along with eight service points.

Fellow outside hitter Elizabeth Middlebrook added 10 kills, seven digs and 10 service points, while setter Katie Linekin had 35 assists, 13 service points (two aces) and seven digs.

Valerie Johnson finished with six digs and six service points (two aces), and Alicia Hill had five kills and a block. Burke Depuy (three kills), Nicole Nielsen (six digs) and Claire Pisanelli (three digs) also contributed to the sweep.

Notes: The Tigers were playing for the first time since losing to Stamford, 3-0, in the conference semifinals last Thursday. Stamford went on to beat McMahon, 3-2, in the FCIAC finals.

Ridgefield defeated McMahon, 3-1, during a regular-season match back on Sept. 30 in Norwalk.

McMahon (19-4) swept 12th-seed E.O. Smith, 3-0, in another Class LL second-round match on Thursday. The Senators, who also had a bye in the first round, won by scores of 25-6, 25-20 and 25-12.

Press Sports Reporter Jimmy Green contributed reporting to this story.