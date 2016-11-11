John Patrick Hinson, longtime resident

John Patrick Hinson, J.P., a resident of Ridgefield, CT, previously from Crystal Lake, IL and Brewster, Cape Cod, MA, passed away in peace and comfort on Monday, November 7, 2016 at the Regional Hospice Center in Danbury, CT at the age of 54.

He was predeceased by his father, John C. Hinson in 2012 and his mother, Florence “June” Hinson in 2015.

J.P. was a loving father to two children, Alexander J. Hinson, 15, and Hannah M. Hinson, 11. The children reside along with their mother, Nancy Hinson, in St. Louis, MO. J.P. is survived by his brother Scott A. Hinson of New Milford, CT along with many loving relatives, dearly beloved friends and acquaintances. Special acknowledgement goes out to “The Angels” – “Favorite” Cousin Mary Beth Clark, BFF Jean Hamilton and “Step Sister” Jeanine Nimmo Herman.

J.P. was born in Yonkers, N.Y. on November 9, 1961. He had been a long time resident of Ridgefield, Ct, graduating from Ridgefield High School in 1979. He attended college both in Danbury, CT as well as Cape Cod, MA., proudly earning a degree in Engineering. Before returning to Connecticut in March 2014, he was employed by The Aptar Group of Crystal Lake, IL. where he designed spray pumps. In addition to being a fun and loving dad, J.P. was an avid softball player, a golfer, a Harley motorcycle rider and a long time drummer.

Friends will be received on Friday, November 18, 2016 from 4:00 to 7:00 PM at Kane Funeral Home; 25 Catoonah Street, Ridgefield, CT.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday, November 19, 2016 at 10:30 AM at St. Patrick Church; 169 Black Rock Turnpike (RT 58), West Redding, CT. Internment will be private and at the direction of the family.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to MSA Coalition, 9935-D Rea Road, #212, Charlotte, NC 28277 www.multiple-system-atrophy.org or the Regional Hospice Center, 30 Milestone Road, Danbury, CT 06810.