November
Bookworms Book Club, (grades 2 & 3), Thursdays, Nov. 17 and Dec. 22, 4:30-5:15, Ridgefield Library, ridgefieldlibrary.org, 203-438-2282, ext. 12002
Annual Meeting and Incorporator’s Reception, Thursday, Nov. 17, 5-7 p.m., RVNA Center, Governor Street
ARTique 2016, Thursday, Nov. 17 (reception, 6:30-8:30 p.m.), Nov. 18 and 19 (10-5), St. Stephen’s Church
Author Talk, Nobody’s Son: A Memoir with Mark Slouka, Thursday, Nov. 17, 7 p.m., Ridgefield Library, ridgefieldlibrary.org, 203-438-2282
12th Annual Festive Home Preview Party, Friday, Nov. 18, 6-8:30 p.m. $20, Ridgefield Guild of Artists, 34 Halpin Lane, 203-438-8863, rgoa.org.
Beefsteak Feast, Friday, Nov. 18, 6:30 p.m., Founders Hall, founders-hall.org or 203-431-7000
Harlem Wizards vs. Roadrunners (teachers, administrators), Friday, Nov. 18, 7 p.m., Ridgefield High School, tickets at Ridgefield Bicycle Company, 88 Danbury Road and Audrey Road, 7 Bailey Avenue, ridgefieldeducationfoundation
The 39 Steps, Friday, Nov. 18 and Saturday, Nov. 19, 8 p.m., doors open at 7, cabaret seating, $24/adults, $20 students, seniors and veterans, Ridgefield Theater Barn, 37 Halpin Lane, reservations at ridgefieldtheaterbarn.org
Wreath Festival, Saturday, Nov. 19 to Monday, Nov. 21, 10-4, Founders Hall, 193 Danbury Road, founders-hall.org, 203-431-7000
A Dickens Tale, Saturday, Nov. 19, 11 and 2, Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 East Ridge
12th Annual Festive Home Exhibition, Saturday, Nov. 19, 11-5 p.m., free, continues Tuesday to Sunday, 11-5 p.m. through Dec. 23, Ridgefield Guild of Artists, 34 Halpin Lane, 203-438-8863, rgoa.org
Ridgefield Choral Concert, Saturday, Nov. 19, 7 p.m., Ridgefield High School, tickets at eventbrite.com/e/being-human-being-kind-tickets-28423826430, Ridgefield Music or door
ARTalk: Chinese Landscape Painting from an Angle of Totality with Dr. Karen S. Hwang, Sunday, Nov. 20, 2 p.m., Ridgefield Library, ridgefieldlibrary.org, 203-438-2282
Organ Music with Jonathan Ryan, Sunday, Nov 20, 4 p.m., First Congregational
Church, 203-438-8077
Western Connecticut Youth Orchestra Concert, Sunday, Nov. 20, 4 p.m., Ridgefield High School, $20/adults, $10/students under 18 and seniors, sold at door, wctyo.org
MidDay Home Bible Study movie night, Sunday, Nov. 20, 5:30-7 p.m., Priscilla Black, [email protected], 203-431-9768
Community Bible Study: Matthew Ch. 10, Monday, Nov. 21, 7:30-9 p.m., Ridgefield Baptist Church, 203-431-9491, ridgefieldeve.cbsclass.org
MidDay Home Bible Study, Tuesday, Nov. 22, 12-1:30 p.m., 3-4 p.m., 7-8 p.m., Priscilla Black, [email protected], 203-431-9768
Hootenanny & Potluck, Tuesday, Nov. 22, 6-9 p.m., Henny Penny Farm, 673 Ridgebury Road, $50/adults; $10/children; bring two dishes and children are free, hennypennyfarmct.com
AM Book Group, Our Souls at Night by Kent Haruf, Wednesday, Nov. 23, 10 a.m., Ridgefield Library, ridgefieldlibrary.org, 203-438-2282
The 39 Steps, Friday, Nov. 25 and Saturday, Nov. 26, 8 p.m., doors open at 7, cabaret seating, $24/adults, $20 students, seniors and veterans, Ridgefield Theater Barn, 37 Halpin Lane, reservations at ridgefieldtheaterbarn.org
RVNA Free Blood Pressure Clinic, Monday, Nov. 28, 2-3 p.m., Ridgefield Parks and Recreation Center, ridgefieldvna.org, 203-438-5555
Community Bible Study: Matthew Ch. 11, Monday, Nov. 28, 7:30-9 p.m., Ridgefield Baptist Church, 203-431-9491, ridgefieldeve.cbsclass.org
MidDay Home Bible Study, Tuesday, Nov. 29, 12-1:30 p.m., 3-4 p.m., 7-8 p.m., Priscilla Black, [email protected], 203-431-9768
Babysitting Certification Course (three part course), Nov. 29, 30, Dec. 1, 3-5:30 p.m., RVNA, 27 Governor Street, $90/person, ridgefieldvna.org, 203-438-5555
December
Seminar on wise ageing, Thursday, Dec. 1, 11-1 p.m., Jerome Kerner speaker, Congregation Shir Shalom, bring bag lunch, 203-438-6589, ourshirshalom.org
Western Connecticut Youth Orchestra tryouts, Dec. 1 and 8, Scotts Ridge Middle School, auditions by appointment, violin, bass, trumpet, trombone, timpani; three ensembles for youth in grades 5-12; information, requirements and online registration at wctyo.org
Little Birds Music, (ages 2-5), Thursdays, Dec. 1, 8, and 15, 10:30-11:15, Ridgefield Library, 203-438-2282, ext. 12002, ridgefieldlibrary.org
Fashionista Soiree for Molly Ann Tango Foundation, Thursday, Dec. 1, 6 to 10 p.m., Audrey Road on Bailey Avenue
The 39 Steps, Friday, Dec. 2 and Saturday, Dec., 3, 8 p.m., doors open at 7, cabaret seating, $24/adults, $20 students, seniors and veterans, Ridgefield Theater Barn, 37 Halpin Lane, reservations at ridgefieldtheaterbarn.org
Community Bible Study: Matthew Ch. 12, Monday, Dec. 5, 7:30-9 p.m., Ridgefield Baptist Church, 203-431-9491, ridgefieldeve.cbsclass.org
MidDay Home Bible Study, Tuesday, Dec. 6, 12-1:30 p.m., 3-4 p.m., 7-8 p.m., Priscilla Black, [email protected], 203-431-9768
Nutmeg Nibblers, (grades 4 & 5), Thursday, Dec. 8, 4:30-5:30, Ridgefield Library, ridgefieldlibrary.org, 203-438-2282, ext. 12002
The 39 Steps, Friday, Dec. 9 and Saturday, Dec. 10, 8 p.m., doors open at 7, cabaret seating, $24/adults, $20 students, seniors and veterans, Ridgefield Theater Barn, 37 Halpin Lane, reservations at ridgefieldtheaterbarn.org
Santa Fire Truck Visits, Saturdays, Dec. 10 and 17, $100/visit includes gift and photo with family, RSVP before Dec. 2 at local1739.org or Tony Cerulli at [email protected]
Community Bible Study: Matthew Ch. 13, Monday, Dec. 12, 7:30-9 p.m., Ridgefield Baptist Church, 203-431-9491, ridgefieldeve.cbsclass.org
MidDay Home Bible Study, Tuesday, Dec. 13, 12-1:30 p.m., 3-4 p.m., 7-8 p.m., Priscilla Black, [email protected], 203-431-9768
Christmas Concert, Friday, Dec.16, 7:30 p.m., First Congregational Church, 203-438-8077
MidDay Home Bible Study movie night, Sunday, Dec. 18, 5:30-7 p.m., Priscilla Black, [email protected], 203-431-9768
MidDay Home Bible Study, Tuesday, Dec. 20, 12-1:30 p.m., 3-4 p.m., 7-8 p.m., Priscilla Black, [email protected], 203-431-9768
MidDay Home Bible Study, Tuesday, Dec. 27, 12-1:30 p.m., 3-4 p.m., 7-8 p.m., Priscilla Black, [email protected], 203-431-9768
January
MidDay Home Bible Study, Tuesday, Jan. 3, 12-1:30 p.m., 3-4 p.m., 7-8 p.m., Priscilla Black, [email protected], 203-431-9768
MidDay Home Bible Study, Tuesday, Jan. 10, 12-1:30 p.m., 3-4 p.m., 7-8 p.m., Priscilla Black, [email protected], 203-431-9768
MidDay Home Bible Study, Tuesday, Jan. 17, 12-1:30 p.m., 3-4 p.m., 7-8 p.m., Priscilla Black, [email protected], 203-431-9768
Folk singalongs, Sundays, Jan. 22, Feb. 12, March 26 and May 7, 3-4 p.m., Ridgefield Library, [email protected]
MidDay Home Bible Study, movie night, Sunday, Jan. 22, 5:30-7 p.m., Priscilla Black, [email protected], 203-431-9768
MidDay Home Bible Study, Tuesday, Jan. 24, 12-1:30 p.m., 3-4 p.m., 7-8 p.m., Priscilla Black, [email protected], 203-431-9768
Taste of Ridgefield, Sunday, Jan. 29, 12:30 to 3 and 4 to 6, Ridgefield Community Center, 316 Main Street
MidDay Home Bible Study, Tuesday, Jan. 31, 12-1:30 p.m., 3-4 p.m., 7-8 p.m., Priscilla Black, [email protected], 203-431-9768