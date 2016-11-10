Student petition 37 signatures shy of 1,000

The students of Ridgefield High School — former and current — continue to rally behind suspended Latin teacher Dan Bowen.

A petition that was started yesterday has collected 963 signees — 37 short of the goal of 1,000 supporters.

Devon Harford, a freshman at Notre Dame, started the petition and plans to send it to Principal Stacey Gross once the signature goal is met.

“Mr. Bowen is a phenomenal teacher, and the students of Ridgefield High School want to let the school know (in case they don’t already) how much we learn from him,” Devon Harford wrote in the petition. “He makes us feel valued as students and as individuals.

“He encourages us to learn, encourages mistakes and puts in endless effort to make sure we are learning and developing our abilities. He makes class more interesting…and we are talking about a “dead” language,” Harford added.

It was first reported to The Press on Oct. 27 that Bowen allegedly used inappropriate language around a student and could face discipline.

When asked for comment Superintendent Dr. Karen Baldwin said, “The Ridgefield Public Schools cannot comment on confidential, personnel-related matters.”

Students have taken to social media to protest the suspension, which they say is indefinite.

“I don’t know all the details, but it came to my attention this morning that Dr. Gross indefinitely suspended Mr. Bowen, possibly the greatest Latin teacher of all time,” Robbie Sharpe wrote on Facebook Wednesday, Nov. 9. “I’ve heard rumors someone sent in a video of him swearing to the administration, which is ridiculous when you consider how well he teaches and how many lives he has impacted for the better.