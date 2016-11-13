Lauren Manno marries Lt. Fettinger

Larry and Liz Manno of Ridgefield have announced the marriage of their daughter, Lauren, to Lt. Nicholas Fettinger, son of Steve and Beth Fettinger of Hemlock, Mich. The wedding ceremony took place at the Catholic Chapel of the Most Holy Trinity at the United States Military Academy at West Point, N.Y., on June 18 and was performed by Father Peter Smolik. A reception followed at Sleepy Hollow Country Club in Briarcliff Manor, N.Y., overlooking the Hudson River.

The bride, escorted by her father, wore an ivory ball gown with a chapel length train by Allure Couture, embellished with beading, embroidery and Swarovski crystals. Her cathedral length veil was accented with seed pearls and crystals. She carried a bouquet of blush, pale pink and ivory peonies and roses.

Former Ridgefield residents in the bridal party included the matron of honor, Lauren Fitzgerald, and bridesmaids Sarah Fisher, Courtney Peckham, Jill Richter, and Annie Wendel. Ellen Brenna, Larissa Comer, and Natalie and Nora Fettinger were also bridesmaids.

The best man was Nathan Fettinger. Groomsmen were Patrick Caylor, Lt. Craig Cowell, Lt. Adam Endres, Lt. Greg Fearnley, Lt. Garrek Hojan-Clark, Lt. Ikaika Jakub, and Lt. Mario Maldonado.

Mrs. Fettinger is a 2009 graduate of Ridgefield High School. She graduated magna cum laude from the honors program at Georgetown University in 2013 with a bachelor of science degree in nursing. She currently works as a registered nurse at Nashville Skin and Cancer in Clarksville, Tenn.

Lt. Fettinger is a 2009 graduate of Hemlock High School in Hemlock, Mich. He graduated with honors from the United States Military Academy at West Point in 2013, with a bachelor of science degree in electrical engineering. He is a Blackhawk helicopter pilot and platoon leader in the 101st Combat Aviation Brigade at Fort Campbell, Ky.

The couple met through mutual friends in December 2011. They currently live in Pleasant View, Tenn., and will honeymoon on a Caribbean cruise this winter.