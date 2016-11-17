Ortonowski to compete in Miss Connecticut

Dominika Ortonowski of Ridgefield will compete in the Miss Connecticut USA pageant Nov. 12-13 at the Stamford Marriott in Stamford.

The preliminary show will be held Saturday at 8 p.m. featuring the evening gown and swimsuit competition. At 2 on Sunday, the contestants will take the stage and ultimately the field will be narrowed down to the final five who will each have a “final question.”

Ortonowski is sponsored by Ridgefield businesses Bise Clothing, Coastal Seafoods, New Beginnings Landscaping, Pamby Motors, Stacey Lopilato at Gypsys and Rebels Hair Salon, and Steve’s Bagels.

Tickets may be purchased at the door.

The winner will represent the state in the Miss USA pageant on the Fox television network.