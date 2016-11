Farmingville Elementary School shared its fall harvest from the school garden with Meals on Wheels of Ridgefield. The school community, students who volunteered their recess time to tend to the garden and pick vegetables, and a new partnership with Ridgefield-based organic farming business Homefront Farmers collaborated to create the program.

The school garden yielded more than 100 tomatoes, potatoes, carrots, peppers, and kale that were donated to Meals on Wheels.