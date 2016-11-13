The Ridgefield Press

Naturopathic physician joins Susi Laura Massage

By The Ridgefield Press on November 13, 2016 in Business · 0 Comments

Veena Verma-Dzik

Veena Verma-Dzik

 

Veena Verma-Dzik, a board-certified naturopathic physician and certified medical acupuncturist, has joined Susi Laura Massage on Prospect Street. She practices integrative medicine in the treatment of acute and chronic health conditions and has training and certification in facial rejuvenation acupuncture.

She specializes in family medicine with an emphasis on women’s health, pediatrics, allergies, gastrointestinal disorders, musculoskeletal ailments, and the biomedical treatment of neurodevelopmental disorders.

She uses research based and scientifically proven treatments, which include botanical medicine, supplement therapies, homeopathic medicine, and acupuncture. In diagnosing, she uses laboratory testing and analysis.

She identifies and treats the physiological cause of each individual’s condition, and recommends lifestyle changes.

No related posts.

Tags: ,

Previous Post Ridgefield girls volleyball team heads to state semis
About author
The Ridgefield Press

The Ridgefield Press


By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

The Ridgefield Press

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. The Ridgefield Press, 16 Bailey Avenue, Ridgefield, CT 06877

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress