Naturopathic physician joins Susi Laura Massage

Veena Verma-Dzik, a board-certified naturopathic physician and certified medical acupuncturist, has joined Susi Laura Massage on Prospect Street. She practices integrative medicine in the treatment of acute and chronic health conditions and has training and certification in facial rejuvenation acupuncture.

She specializes in family medicine with an emphasis on women’s health, pediatrics, allergies, gastrointestinal disorders, musculoskeletal ailments, and the biomedical treatment of neurodevelopmental disorders.

She uses research based and scientifically proven treatments, which include botanical medicine, supplement therapies, homeopathic medicine, and acupuncture. In diagnosing, she uses laboratory testing and analysis.

She identifies and treats the physiological cause of each individual’s condition, and recommends lifestyle changes.